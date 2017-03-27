Southern Slavic? Balkan Nationalists Balk At Common Language Initiative

Southern Slavic? Balkan Nationalists ...

Read more: Weekday Magazine

An initiative launched in the Bosnian capital on March 30 by hundreds of notables and NGOs marks a major effort to bolster the consensus that Croats, Serbs, Bosniaks, and Montenegrins all speak the same language. It might seem uncontroversial to assert that these neighboring peoples, who until just decades ago shared a country, speak their own standard versions of the same polycentric language.

Chicago, IL

