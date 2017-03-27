Serbian PM to visit Putin ahead of Ap...

Serbian PM to visit Putin ahead of April 2 presidential vote

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: News Times

Presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian Prime Minister and leader of the Serbian Progressive Party speaks and gestures during a pre-election rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, March 24, 2017. Serbia's populist prime minister says he will pay an official visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the trip apparently intended to boost his bid for the Serbian presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar 8 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC