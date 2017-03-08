Serbian confidence in accession proce...

Serbian confidence in accession process declining

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: EurActiv.com

Support for EU accession among Serbians is falling, and it may be a result of a loss of confidence in the chances of being admitted, a recent poll by the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy shows. EURACTIV Serbia reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar 8 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC