Serbia says no to NATO on alliance's airstrikes anniversary

A man walks by the newly exhibited "Neva", Soviet made surface-to-air missile system, in Belgrade's military museum, Serbia, Thursday, March 23, 2017. Serbia marks the 18th anniversary of beginning of the NATO air-campaign in 1999, on March 24. less A man walks by the newly exhibited "Neva", Soviet made surface-to-air missile system, in Belgrade's military museum, Serbia, Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.