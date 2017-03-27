Serbia: Putin agrees large weapons de...

Serbia: Putin agrees large weapons delivery to Balkans

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Wednesday, April 6, 2016 photo, ground crew prepares a Yugoslav-made Galeb-4 multi-purpose jet for a flight at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's defense minister Zoran Djordjevic says Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to sign off on a delivery of fighter jets, battle tanks and armored vehicles to Serbia, which could trigger an arms race in the war-torn Balkans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar 8 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,508 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC