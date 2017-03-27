Serbia: Putin agrees large weapons delivery to Balkans

In this Wednesday, April 6, 2016 photo, ground crew prepares a Yugoslav-made Galeb-4 multi-purpose jet for a flight at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's defense minister Zoran Djordjevic says Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to sign off on a delivery of fighter jets, battle tanks and armored vehicles to Serbia, which could trigger an arms race in the war-torn Balkans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.