Serbia: Putin agrees large weapons delivery to Balkans
In this Wednesday, April 6, 2016 photo, ground crew prepares a Yugoslav-made Galeb-4 multi-purpose jet for a flight at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's defense minister Zoran Djordjevic says Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to sign off on a delivery of fighter jets, battle tanks and armored vehicles to Serbia, which could trigger an arms race in the war-torn Balkans.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar 8
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
