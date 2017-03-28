Russia, Tajikistan hold joint anti-te...

Russia, Tajikistan hold joint anti-terror drill

Russian and Tajik forces troops started on Monday a four-day counter-terrorist exercise in the southern part of Tajikistan, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. "The servicemen will improve cooperation between the force groupings while countering conditional illegal armed formations," said the statement, adding that both ground troops and air forces will be mobilized in the exercise.

