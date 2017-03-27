Putin Endorses Serbia's Vucic in Visi...

Putin Endorses Serbia's Vucic in Visit Overshadowed by Protests

President Vladimir Putin wished Aleksandar Vucic luck before Sunday's presidential election as the Serbian prime minister blamed protests in Russia on the organizers who backed demonstrations against his government in Belgrade. Vucic, who opinion polls show has a chance to win the presidential election in the April 2 first round, arrived in Moscow on Sunday as opposition forces staged the biggest rallies against Putin's government in at least half a decade.

Chicago, IL

