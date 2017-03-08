President Nikolic invited to visit China on March 30-31
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent an official invitation to Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic to visit China on March 30-31. According to a statement from the president's cabinet, during the meeting, Nikolic described bilateral relations between the two countries as "excellent - while economic cooperation is on an ascending path."
