Parody politician is new star in Serbia's presidential race
Luka Maksimovic, otherwise known as Ljubisa Beli Preletacevic touches a cow at a local farm in the village of Maskar, near Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Maksimovic, the 25-year-old student bidding to become the Balkan country's next leader has won fame and public support appearing as a grossly exaggerated parody politician, complete with a white suit and oversized jewelry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar 8
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC