Parody politician is new star in Serbia's presidential race

Luka Maksimovic, otherwise known as Ljubisa Beli Preletacevic touches a cow at a local farm in the village of Maskar, near Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Maksimovic, the 25-year-old student bidding to become the Balkan country's next leader has won fame and public support appearing as a grossly exaggerated parody politician, complete with a white suit and oversized jewelry.

