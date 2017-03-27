NIS Board of Directors appoints Kiril...

NIS Board of Directors appoints Kirill Tyurdenev CEO of Serbia's NIS

The Board of Directors of NIS a.d. Novy Sad has taken the decision to appoint Kirill Tyurdenev CEO of NIS. The company's current CEO, Kirill Kravchenko , will continue in his role as Deputy CEO for International Asset Management at Gazprom Neft, with his role on Gazprom Neft's Management Board extended to now include responsibility for improving efficiency, as well as the implementation of a comprehensive integrated operations management system.

