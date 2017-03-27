NIS Board of Directors appoints Kirill Tyurdenev CEO of Serbia's NIS
The Board of Directors of NIS a.d. Novy Sad has taken the decision to appoint Kirill Tyurdenev CEO of NIS. The company's current CEO, Kirill Kravchenko , will continue in his role as Deputy CEO for International Asset Management at Gazprom Neft, with his role on Gazprom Neft's Management Board extended to now include responsibility for improving efficiency, as well as the implementation of a comprehensive integrated operations management system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar 8
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC