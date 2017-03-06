Nature park 'stickwork' sculpture lar...

Nature park 'stickwork' sculpture larger than life - and all natural - Monday, 06 March 2017

What better way to usher in a new nature park than to involve the community in helping to create a larger-than-life sculpture - made entirely from locally harvested natural materials? That is the plan for the Orenco Woods Nature Park - located in Hillsboro's old Orenco neighborhood at Northwest Birch and 224th - which officially opened in February. World-renowned artist Patrick Dougherty brings his creative mind to Hillsboro in April to build a "stickwork" sculpture made of tree saplings, branches and twigs - and nothing more.

Chicago, IL

