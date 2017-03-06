Nature park 'stickwork' sculpture larger than life - and all natural - Monday, 06 March 2017
What better way to usher in a new nature park than to involve the community in helping to create a larger-than-life sculpture - made entirely from locally harvested natural materials? That is the plan for the Orenco Woods Nature Park - located in Hillsboro's old Orenco neighborhood at Northwest Birch and 224th - which officially opened in February. World-renowned artist Patrick Dougherty brings his creative mind to Hillsboro in April to build a "stickwork" sculpture made of tree saplings, branches and twigs - and nothing more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigard Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb 20
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC