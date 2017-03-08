Nato, US slap Kosovo's move to create national army

Kosovo signalled on Wednesday it would turn its security force into a national army, in plans opposed by its ethnic Serb minority that drew immediate criticism from Nato and the territory's biggest foreign supporter, the United States. Nearly two decades after the Kosovo war, relations between Belgrade and Pristina remain strained, and Serbia continues to regard Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, as a renegade province.

