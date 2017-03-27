Major newspapers in Serbia hit stands...

Major newspapers in Serbia hit stands with same front pages

21 hrs ago

Only days before Serbia's presidential election, seven major newspapers have hit the stands with the same front pages: the ruling candidate's campaign poster. The propaganda coup on Thursday by populist Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's campaign team further stoked fears about the overall fairness of the Sunday vote.

Chicago, IL

