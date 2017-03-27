Major newspapers in Serbia hit stands with same front pages
Only days before Serbia's presidential election, seven major newspapers have hit the stands with the same front pages: the ruling candidate's campaign poster. The propaganda coup on Thursday by populist Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's campaign team further stoked fears about the overall fairness of the Sunday vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar 8
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC