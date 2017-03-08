Kosovo's president asks for creation ...

Kosovo's president asks for creation of a regular army

Tuesday

Members of Kosovo Security Force attend a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of Kosovo Liberation Army Commander Adem Jashari death, in capital Pristina, Kosovo in this photo taken on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Kosovo's president asked parliament on Tuesday March 7, 2017, to transform the country's lightly armed security forces into a regular army, a move likely to anger Serbia.

Chicago, IL

