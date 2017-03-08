Kosovo's president asks for creation of a regular army
Members of Kosovo Security Force attend a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of Kosovo Liberation Army Commander Adem Jashari death, in capital Pristina, Kosovo in this photo taken on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Kosovo's president asked parliament on Tuesday March 7, 2017, to transform the country's lightly armed security forces into a regular army, a move likely to anger Serbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb 20
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC