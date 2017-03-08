Kosovo President Threatens to Quit, Force Election in Row Over Army
Kosovo's president said on Friday he would resign and force a parliamentary election if lawmakers do not approve changes that would effectively create a national army under a plan opposed by the country's ethnic Serb minority and its NATO and U.S. allies. The Kosovo government ordered the creation of a national army three years ago, but Serbian deputies said they would block the required changes to the constitution.
