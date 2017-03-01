Kosovar protesters demand ex-leader's...

Kosovar protesters demand ex-leader's release15 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: India.com

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Kosovo capital Pristina today calling for France's release of Ramush Haradinaj, a former rebel leader accused of war crimes by Serbia. Haradinaj, an ex-prime minister of Kosovo, has slammed his January arrest in France over alleged atrocities committed during Kosovo's 1998-99 war for independence as an "abuse of the law".

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC