Kosovar protesters demand ex-leader's release15 min ago

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Kosovo capital Pristina today calling for France's release of Ramush Haradinaj, a former rebel leader accused of war crimes by Serbia. Haradinaj, an ex-prime minister of Kosovo, has slammed his January arrest in France over alleged atrocities committed during Kosovo's 1998-99 war for independence as an "abuse of the law".

