Hungary blasted for rule detaining refugees in containers

By PABLO GORONDI Associated Press BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungary adopted tough new rules on Tuesday allowing authorities to detain all asylum seekers, including women and children fleeing war and poverty, in border camps built from shipping containers. Human rights groups said the decision was a "flagrant violation of international law."

