Graphic artist Enki Bilal stages first solo Hong Kong show

The dark science-fiction graphic novels of Enki Bilal provided inspiration for the 1982 cult classic Blade Runner as well as 1994's sci-fi hit Stargate and are among the most read in France. Now comic fans in Hong Kong can catch his works first-hand as the artist, graphic author and film director stages his first solo show in the city, titled "Post Wars Paintings and Drawings", at Central's Over the Influence gallery.

Chicago, IL

