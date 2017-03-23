Graphic artist Enki Bilal stages first solo Hong Kong show

The dark science-fiction graphic novels of Enki Bilal provided inspiration for the 1982 cult classic Blade Runner as well as 1994's sci-fi hit Stargate and are among the most read in France. Now comic fans in Hong Kong can catch his works first-hand as the artist, graphic author and film director stages his first solo show in the city, titled "Post Wars Paintings and Drawings", at Central's Over the Influence gallery.

