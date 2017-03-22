EU attacked by Serbian politicians fo...

EU attacked by Serbian politicians for pro-government bias

Serbian presidential candidates are criticising the EU, blaming it for tolerating the authoritarian leanings of the government's candidate and current Prime Minister, Aleksandar VuA iA , in exchange for his pledge of stability and concessions over Kosovo. EURACTIV Serbia reports.

