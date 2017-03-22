Delegation of Serbia's University of ...

Delegation of Serbia's University of Defense visits Armenian...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Groong

On March 22, the Delegation of the University of Defense of the Republic of Serbia headed by its Rector, Dr., Professor, Major General Mladen Vuruna visited the National Defense Research University, MoD, RA. The Head of the NDRU, Doctor of Political Science, Professor, Lieutenant General Hayk Kotanjian received the guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar 8 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC