Dangerous migrant traffic resumes in Mediterranean as 6000 rescued

Brussels: More than 6000 migrants have been rescued in the Mediterranean Sea in recent days while attempting to make the dangerous crossing from North Africa to Europe, an official said on Tuesday, marking the resumption of a stubborn flow of people fleeing poverty and war. The surging figures suggest that growing numbers of migrants, refugees and others - many from Africa and the Middle East - are trying to make the sea passage to Europe as the weather warms and smugglers increase operations.

