Christian maps his way to Serbia
A SENIOR Grammar School student, Christian Flynn, will represent Australia at the 2017 International Geography Olympiad in Belgrade, Serbia, following his outstanding performance in last year's Geography's Big Week Out . Christian says that he was very happy to accept this offer to be on the Australian 2017 International Geography Olympiad team and that both his parents, teachers and School, were all more than pleased for him to attend the Olympiad.
