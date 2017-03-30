Chinese construction giant begins wor...

Chinese construction giant begins works on rail line rehabilitation in Serbia

Construction works on the rehabilitation of a 7.5-km rail line here by the Chinese rail firm China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation was officially launched here on Thursday. The contract for the 23.8-million-euro project to fix part of the Belgrade railway's infrastructure was signed on Jan. 5 between Serbian Railways Infrastructure and CCECC.

