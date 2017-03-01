As Europe closes its doors to migrants, hundreds are stranded at a train station in Serbia
Tariq Stanikzay, 25, has tried four times to cross into the EU from Serbia. He sleeps in a shed along the train tracks in Belgrade with six other Afghan migrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb 20
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC