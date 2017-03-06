An ta Wins Bronze at European Champio...

An ta Wins Bronze at European Championships

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Iceland Review

The Icelandic middle-distance track athlete AnA ta HinriksdA3ttir won the bronze yesterday in the 800 m competition at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, RAsV reports. She completed the distance at 2:01.25.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC