Alstom has Completed its First Signal...

Alstom has Completed its First Signalling Project in Serbia

Thursday Mar 23

Alstom has delivered its latest signalling interlocking technology to the Serbian Railway Company, working in close cooperation with the Serbian Mihajlo Pupin Institute. The project was ordered by Russian RZD International.

Chicago, IL

