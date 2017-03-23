Alstom has Completed its First Signalling Project in Serbia
Alstom has delivered its latest signalling interlocking technology to the Serbian Railway Company, working in close cooperation with the Serbian Mihajlo Pupin Institute. The project was ordered by Russian RZD International.
