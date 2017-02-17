Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic throw...

Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, retrial ordered

There are 1 comment on the B92 story from Thursday, titled Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, retrial ordered. In it, B92 reports that:

The Appeals Court in Pristina has decided to annul the guilty verdict passed against Oliver Ivanovic and order a trial, B92's correspondent reported Thursday. The Serb politician from northern Kosovo, who heads the SDP Civil Initiative, was charged with war crimes, found guilty on one count, and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Kosovo is Serbia

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 Thursday
Kosovo is part of the Republic of Serbia.
Serbia

