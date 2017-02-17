Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, retrial ordered
There are 1 comment on the B92 story from Thursday, titled Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, retrial ordered. In it, B92 reports that:
The Appeals Court in Pristina has decided to annul the guilty verdict passed against Oliver Ivanovic and order a trial, B92's correspondent reported Thursday. The Serb politician from northern Kosovo, who heads the SDP Civil Initiative, was charged with war crimes, found guilty on one count, and sentenced to nine years in prison.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at B92.
|
Ljubljana, Slovenia
|
#1 Thursday
Kosovo is part of the Republic of Serbia.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|150 godina velikosrpskih planova
|1 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Serbia's pro-Russia leader is urged to drop pre...
|1 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Srbija: Plagijat ubistva Cezara
|6 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|What are Nikolic and Vucic offering to each other?
|6 hr
|svrbisatanci
|4
|Nikolić osniva novu stranku :)
|7 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|16 hr
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|new world is here
|22 hr
|yes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC