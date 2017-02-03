Trelleborg to invest in Serbian tire plant
Trelleborg A.B. is planning a "major investment" in its agricultural/industrial tire plant in Ruma, Serbia, in the coming two years, but the company declined to disclose details yet. While declining to disclose details, Trelleborg noted that Serbia "is well located in Europe considering both logistics and closeness to markets including Ukraine and Russia, and has a favorable cost base."
