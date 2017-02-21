The Latest: Man charged with abusing 4 migrants in Greece
An Afghan refugee man gives a haircut to a friend in an abandoned warehouse where they have taken refuge in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 21
|George
|1,892
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb 20
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
