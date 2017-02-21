The Latest: Man charged with abusing ...

The Latest: Man charged with abusing 4 migrants in Greece

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

An Afghan refugee man gives a haircut to a friend in an abandoned warehouse where they have taken refuge in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 21 George 1,892
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC