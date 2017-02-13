The Latest: Macedonia returns 49 people to Greece
A migrant wraps himself with a blanket after having a shower outside an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping rough in freezing conditions in central Belgrade looking for ways to cross the heavily guarded EU borders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|sava
|1,799
|Dogovoren "savez" Hrvatske, Albanije i Crne Gore
|6 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Ratni zločinac Ljubisa Beara umro u Berlinu
|6 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Medvedev congratulates Serbia's Statehood Day t...
|6 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|'No ZSO until Serb parallel structures are dism...
|7 hr
|reality
|2
|george soros plays albanians like a flute lol
|13 hr
|yes
|1
|Armijski general Milan Nedić
|20 hr
|ArmijskiGeneralMi...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC