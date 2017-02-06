Slideshow: AP's Top Photos of the Week Gone By

People gather in remembrance of the victims of Sunday's shooting at a Quebec City mosque, during a vigil in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. A French Canadian known for far-right, nationalist views was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder over the shooting rampage at the mosque that Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism against Muslims.

