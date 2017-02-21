Serbs warn Bosnian Muslim bid at UN court revives old wounds

Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite Presidency Mladen Ivanic, left, President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik, second from left, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, second from right, and Serbia's Prime Minister Al... . President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik, center, speaks during a press conference after a meeting with Serbia's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, right, Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite Presidency Mladen Ivanic... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.