Serbs tear down contested wall in Kosovo

PanARMENIAN.Net - Serbs in the northern Kosovo town of Mitrovica on Sunday, February 5 began tearing down a concrete wall on the banks of the Ibar river that had drawn the ire of the Kosovar authorities, AFP reports. The mayor of the city's Serb-dominated northern sector, Goran Rakic , had said the barrier was built last month to protect a new pedestrian zone near a bridge that connects to the southern zone, home to most of the city's ethnic Albanian population.

