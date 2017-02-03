Serbs tear down contested wall in Kosovo
PanArmenian Network reports that:
PanARMENIAN.Net - Serbs in the northern Kosovo town of Mitrovica on Sunday, February 5 began tearing down a concrete wall on the banks of the Ibar river that had drawn the ire of the Kosovar authorities, AFP reports. The mayor of the city's Serb-dominated northern sector, Goran Rakic , had said the barrier was built last month to protect a new pedestrian zone near a bridge that connects to the southern zone, home to most of the city's ethnic Albanian population.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 23 min ago
???
