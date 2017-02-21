Serbia's foreign minister sees danger...

Serbia's foreign minister sees danger in Bosnia's UN suit revival

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Stars and Stripes

BELGRADE, Serbia - Serbia's foreign minister on Saturday sharply criticized neighboring Bosnia's bid to revive a genocide suit against his country before the United Nations' top court, describing it as "very dangerous." Sarajevo's move could cause tensions within Bosnia, jeopardize both regional stability and bilateral ties between Serbia and Bosnia, Ivica Dacic warned on Serbia's state TV.

Chicago, IL

