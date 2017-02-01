Serbia's authorities order lockdown a...

Serbia's authorities order lockdown at a migrant camp

Wednesday

The Serbian authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions on the movements of migrants in a camp near Belgrade, after three men allegedly attacked a woman and her children near the refugee center, a minister said. The migrants will now need permission to leave the camp, a set of former army barracks in the town of Obrenovac, just outside Belgrade, said Labour Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who is also in charge of refugee centres.

Serbia

