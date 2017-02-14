Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's fo...

Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten victims

There are 1 comment on the Yahoo! story from Monday, titled Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten victims. In it, Yahoo! reports that:

Calling their dead "second-class victims", Serbian families of civilians killed by Kosovo's ethnic Albanian rebels in the late 1990s hope a new court at The Hague will finally bring them justice. Nineteen international judges were appointed this month to the tribunal, which will try crimes allegedly committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army in its fight for independence from Serbia, a conflict that left 13,000 dead.

Bugarsko kopile iz Pirota

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#2 19 hrs ago
Bugarsko kopile iz Pirota wrote:
Calling their dead "second - class victims", Serbian families of civilians killed by Kosovo's ethnic Albanian rebels in the late 1990s hope a new court at The Hague will finally bring them justice. Nineteen international judges were appointed this month to the tribunal, which will try crimes allegedly committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army in its fight for independence from Serbia, a conflict that left 13,000 dead.
Calling their dead "second - class victims", Serbian families of civilians killed by Kosovo's ethnic Albanian rebels in the late 1990s hope a new court at The Hague will finally bring them justice. Nineteen international judges were appointed this month to the tribunal, which will try crimes allegedly committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army in its fight for independence from Serbia, a conflict that left 13,000 dead.
Serbia

