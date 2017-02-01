Serbia introduces lockdown for migrants in Belgrade center
There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from Wednesday, titled Serbia introduces lockdown for migrants in Belgrade center. In it, Daily Herald reports that:
Migrants covered with blankets rest in an abandoned brick factory in the northern Serbian town of Subotica, near the border between Serbia and Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Thousands of migrants have been stranded in Serbia and looking for ways to cross illegally into the European Union.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.
|
Hamilton, Canada
|
#1 Wednesday
Serbian government used to say 'nobody treats migrants better than us" :)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|Reply
|1,617
|Od danas na Kosovu u funkciji pozivni broj +383
|8 hr
|War Criminal Wesl...
|3
|Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Es...
|8 hr
|War Criminal Wesl...
|1
|EU ambassadors in Bosnia cut contact with Dodik
|12 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|KLA and ISIS (Dec '14)
|Wed
|Borna HorvaTh
|19
|Missing Babies Mystery Still Haunts Serbia
|Wed
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Tuča srpskih policajaca u Sjevernoj Mitrov...
|Wed
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC