Serbia introduces lockdown for migran...

Serbia introduces lockdown for migrants in Belgrade center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Albany Times Union

Migrants walk by an abandoned brick factory in the northern Serbian town of Subotica, near the border between Serbia and Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Thousands of migrants have been stranded in Serbia and looking for ways to cross illegally into the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 6 hr Reply 1,617
Od danas na Kosovu u funkciji pozivni broj +383 8 hr War Criminal Wesl... 3
News Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Es... 8 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
EU ambassadors in Bosnia cut contact with Dodik 12 hr svrbisatanci 1
KLA and ISIS (Dec '14) Wed Borna HorvaTh 19
Missing Babies Mystery Still Haunts Serbia Wed svrbisatanci 1
Tuča srpskih policajaca u Sjevernoj Mitrov... Wed svrbisatanci 1
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC