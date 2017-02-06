Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down ...

Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no incidents

There are 1 comment on the Fredericksburg.com story from Sunday, titled Serb wall in Kosovo city pulled down with no incidents. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bugarsko kopile iz Pirota

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 Sunday
Serb wall in Serbian province of Kosovo pulled down with no incidents????????
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian Orthodox church in Kosovo village broke... 2 hr svrbisatanci 4
News Landmark Srebrenica massacre trial starts in Se... 2 hr svrbisatanci 2
Veseli: Uskoro formiranje kosovske vojske 3 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr George 1,742
News Landmark Srebrenica massacre trial starts in Se... 6 hr banana-oOo-bytes me 1
News Landmark Srebrenica massacre trial starts in Se... 14 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Wall that Pristina wanted removed demolished in... 15 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC