President of India's message on the eve of National Day of Serbia

New Delhi, Feb 14 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee has extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Serbia on the eve of their National Day . In a message to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Tomislav Nikolic, the Indian President has said, On behalf of the Government and the people of India and on my own behalf, I have pleasure in extending greetings and warm felicitations to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Serbia on the occasion of your National Day.

