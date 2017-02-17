President of India's message on the eve of National Day of Serbia
New Delhi, Feb 14 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee has extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Serbia on the eve of their National Day . In a message to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Tomislav Nikolic, the Indian President has said, On behalf of the Government and the people of India and on my own behalf, I have pleasure in extending greetings and warm felicitations to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Serbia on the occasion of your National Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Za dve decenije milion Srba manje
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Kosovu i vojska i tvrda granica
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|What are Nikolic and Vucic offering to each other?
|3 hr
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|9 hr
|George
|1,882
|No mass grave found at former mosque site
|11 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|3
|The Romania Playbook
|11 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Trump sends message to Thaci on anniversary of ...
|16 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|3
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC