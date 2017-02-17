President of India's message on the e...

President of India's message on the eve of National Day of Serbia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Feb 14 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee has extended his greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Serbia on the eve of their National Day . In a message to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Tomislav Nikolic, the Indian President has said, On behalf of the Government and the people of India and on my own behalf, I have pleasure in extending greetings and warm felicitations to Your Excellency and to the people of the Republic of Serbia on the occasion of your National Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Za dve decenije milion Srba manje 3 hr svrbisatanci 1
Kosovu i vojska i tvrda granica 3 hr svrbisatanci 1
News What are Nikolic and Vucic offering to each other? 3 hr svrbisatanci 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 9 hr George 1,882
News No mass grave found at former mosque site 11 hr Kosovo is Serbia 3
News The Romania Playbook 11 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
Trump sends message to Thaci on anniversary of ... 16 hr Kosovo is Serbia 3
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC