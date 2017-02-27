One killed and 25 injured in blast at...

One killed and 25 injured in blast at Serbian military depot

22 hrs ago

One person was killed and 25 were injured on Tuesday by an explosion at a military repair depot in the central Serbian town of Kragujevac, the defense ministry said. The blast occurred at around 1.20 p.m. after a fire broke out in a section for decommissioning ordnance, Tanjug news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

