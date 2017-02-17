Nikolic talks about Pristina and migrants; mum on elections
According to him, Belgrade is fulfilling everything asked of it in these talks, while the other side is allowed not to implement agreements. "We expect and hope for fair and equal terms in further talks with Albanians," Nikolic said during his meeting in Belgrade on Friday with Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at B92.
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|GDescoca
|149
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|10 hr
|Teddy
|1,889
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|13 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan...
|13 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|150 godina velikosrpskih planova
|13 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|Serbia's pro-Russia leader is urged to drop pre...
|Sat
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Srbija: Plagijat ubistva Cezara
|Feb 18
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC