New war crimes court may bring Kosovo...

New war crimes court may bring Kosovo families justice

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: USA Today

When Beriane Mustafa returned home from school 16 years ago, she encountered a crowd outside her apartment and was shocked to learn that her father, a prominent journalist and political adviser, had been assassinated. New war crimes court may bring Kosovo families justice When Beriane Mustafa returned home from school 16 years ago, she encountered a crowd outside her apartment and was shocked to learn that her father, a prominent journalist and political adviser, had been assassinated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,361 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC