NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as long as needed
NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe U.S General Curtis Scaparrotti, speaks during a press conference at the KFOR military headquarters in Pristina in Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 during his visit to Kosovo. less NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe U.S General Curtis Scaparrotti, speaks during a press conference at the KFOR military headquarters in Pristina in Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday, Feb. 21, ... more NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe U.S General Curtis Scaparrotti, 2nd front left, visits NATO troops at the KFOR military headquarters in Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|14 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|14 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|15 hr
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|15 hr
|George
|1,892
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Mon
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Mon
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan...
|Mon
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC