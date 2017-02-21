NATO general: Troops will stay in Kos...

NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as long as needed

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe U.S General Curtis Scaparrotti, speaks during a press conference at the KFOR military headquarters in Pristina in Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 during his visit to Kosovo. less NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe U.S General Curtis Scaparrotti, speaks during a press conference at the KFOR military headquarters in Pristina in Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday, Feb. 21, ... more NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe U.S General Curtis Scaparrotti, 2nd front left, visits NATO troops at the KFOR military headquarters in Kosovo capital Pristina on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... 14 hr svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu 14 hr svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom 15 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 15 hr George 1,892
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Mon GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Mon svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Mon svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC