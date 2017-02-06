There are on the Weekday Magazine story from Friday Feb 3, titled NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tensions After Failed Talks. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:

The head of NATO urged Serbia and Kosovo to ease tensions and revive their efforts to normalize relations after talks aimed at mending ties collapsed amid mutual recriminations this week. "Not more rhetoric but we need dialogue, we need to reduce tensions to avoid incidents...and move forward normalizing the process between Pristina and Belgrade," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa in Pristina on February 3. Kosovo and Serbia, after an attempt at negotiations abruptly broke up without result late on February 1, have engaged in an escalating war of words, accusing each other of stoking ethnic tensions.

