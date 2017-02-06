NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ea...

NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tensions After Failed Talks

There are 2 comments on the Weekday Magazine story from Friday Feb 3, titled NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tensions After Failed Talks. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:

The head of NATO urged Serbia and Kosovo to ease tensions and revive their efforts to normalize relations after talks aimed at mending ties collapsed amid mutual recriminations this week. "Not more rhetoric but we need dialogue, we need to reduce tensions to avoid incidents...and move forward normalizing the process between Pristina and Belgrade," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting with Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa in Pristina on February 3. Kosovo and Serbia, after an attempt at negotiations abruptly broke up without result late on February 1, have engaged in an escalating war of words, accusing each other of stoking ethnic tensions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
War Criminal Wesley Clark

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 Friday Feb 3
Kosovo always was and always will be part of Serbia.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Teddy

Genova, Italy

#2 Saturday Feb 4
War Criminal Wesley Clark wrote:
Kosovo always was and always will be part of Serbia.
You still beat off as shole.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Serbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian Orthodox church in Kosovo village broke... 2 hr svrbisatanci 4
News Landmark Srebrenica massacre trial starts in Se... 2 hr svrbisatanci 2
Veseli: Uskoro formiranje kosovske vojske 3 hr svrbisatanci 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 3 hr George 1,742
News Landmark Srebrenica massacre trial starts in Se... 6 hr banana-oOo-bytes me 1
News Landmark Srebrenica massacre trial starts in Se... 14 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
News Wall that Pristina wanted removed demolished in... 15 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Serbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Serbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Serbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC