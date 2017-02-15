Narinder Chauhan appointed Indian Ambassador to Republic of Philippines25 min ago
New Delhi [India], Feb. 11 : Narinder Chauhan, who is presently the Ambassador of lndia to the Republic of Serbia, has been appointed as the next Indian envoy to the Republic of the Philippines. High level visits and interactions between India and the Philippines have seen some intensification in the recent past, especially since the initiation of ASEAN-India Summit level partnership and establishment of East Asia Summit, of which India is a founding member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Serbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Teddy
|1,830
|Ubistva Srba u Vukovaru 1991. godine
|5 hr
|Sonja Biserko
|12
|Zločin u Dubrovniku - Da li su Srbi granat...
|7 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|14
|Lekcije za bugarsko kopile iz Pirota
|8 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|3
|Will the shkije ever be European? (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Fasista Cedomir J...
|11
|Budapest welcomes Serb condemnation of WWII vio... (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|Tesla proud being...
|17
|Should Vojvodina become independent? (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Serbian Vojvodina
|861
Find what you want!
Search Serbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC