Moscow is regaining sway in the Balkans

Moscow is regaining sway in the Balkans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Economist

"HERE are the Russian missiles!" chortles Viacheslav Vlasenko, co-director of the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Centre in Nis, a town in central Serbia. He gestures at the contents of his warehouse: tents, generators, inflatable boats and other goods one would expect to use in disaster relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC