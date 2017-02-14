There are on the The Washington Post story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Montenegro to Russia: - Keep your hands off' our NATO bid. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

In this Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 photo, two senior opposition leaders Andrija Mandic, left, and Milan Knezevic attend a press conference in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.