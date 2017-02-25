Monica Belucci opens Fest film festiv...

Monica Belucci opens Fest film festival in Serbia

Read more: Xinhuanet

International film festival FEST 2017 opened on Friday in Belgrade's "Sava Centre" by famous Italian actress Monica Belucci, star of the latest movie by Serbian director Emir Kusturica "On the Milky Road". Serbia's biggest film festival gathered numerous local and regional movie stars such as Vojin Cetkovic and Sloboda Micalovic and filmmakers such as Spanish veteran Carlos Saura.

