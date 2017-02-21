MEPs focus on Serbian Savamala affair

MEPs focus on Serbian Savamala affair

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: EurActiv.com

The ex-wife of Belgrade Mayor Sinisa Mali admitted that he participated in the destruction of "some slums" in order expedite the Waterfront Project. [ rganized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project/YouTube ] After ten months, and no judicial progress, lawmakers in the European Parliament are discussing the destruction of privately owned buildings in the centre of Belgrade last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Fri About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC